SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The savings account ended April with net withdrawals for the fourth consecutive month, showed data from the Central Bank released on Friday.

The financial application most sought after by Brazilians registered a net withdrawal of 6.252 billion reais last month, after a net loss of 6.087 billion reais in March.

In April last year, net withdrawals amounted to 9.877 billion reais, with the year 2022 ending with a record total redemption of 103.237 billion reais.

Last month, withdrawals exceeded deposits in the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE) by 5.075 billion reais. In rural savings, net outflows were 1.176 billion reais.

In the year, savings accumulated a loss of 57.485 billion reais. The movement of withdrawals occurs in the midst of a scenario of high interest rates, which reduces the competitiveness of savings compared to other investments.

(By Fabrício de Castro)