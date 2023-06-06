Estadão Contenti

06/06/2023 – 15:28

The savings account recorded a negative record in May, in a context of high interest rates and inflation and high indebtedness of the population. Data released this Tuesday, 6th, by the Central Bank (BC) show that withdrawals exceeded investments by R$ 11.747 billion in May, the largest withdrawal for the month in the historical series, which started in 1995. In the same period of 2022, there were net deposits of R$ 3.514 billion.

In May, R$ 330.199 billion were invested in savings, while R$ 341.946 billion were withdrawn by Brazilians. Considering the income of BRL 5.705 billion, the total balance of the account amounted to BRL 961.488 billion at the end of the month.

Almost halfway through the year, savings still haven’t registered a net inflow of resources in any month of 2023. In the accumulated result for the year, savings in the account already add up to R$ 69.231 billion.

In 2022, net funding had already been negative by R$ 103.237 billion, the worst year in the history of savings, whose series began in 1995. The total balance of the account has also been falling gradually since the beginning of last year. At the end of 2021, it was BRL 1.030 trillion.

Currently, with the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, savings are remunerated at the reference rate (TR), currently at 0.1784% per month (2.16% per year), plus a fixed rate of 0.5 % per month (6.17% per year). When the Selic is below 8.5%, the update is made by the TR plus 70% of the basic interest rate.
























