Savings | Finns’ savings dwindled

At the end of the year, the saving rate fell to its lowest level since spring 2006.

19.3. 20:11

Finns savings have dwindled. At the end of last year, the household savings rate fell to its lowest level since 2006, according to Statistics Finland’s announcement.

The savings rate means the share of savings in households’ disposable income. When the disposable income is less than the expenses, the saving is in the red.

In the last quarter of last year, the savings rate was minus 3.5 percent.

Throughout the 2000s, the household savings rate was at its highest in the early stages of the corona pandemic, i.e. in the second quarter of 2020. During the Corona period, the accumulation of savings is natural, because tourism was not possible and restaurants and theaters closed their doors.

“Few people bought so much home electronics that all their savings would have gone,” says Danske Bank’s chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki.

Last year the dwindling of savings was accelerated by rising prices and interest rates. In many homes, for example, the electricity bill increased dramatically. In addition, the demand that had been pent up during the pandemic restrictions continued to erupt.

At the end of the year, Finns’ spending grew clearly faster than disposable income, so the savings rate decreased compared to the previous quarter.

According to Kuoppamäki, Finns were left with several billion euros during the corona crisis, which have now been used to boost the standard of living and, for example, on missed trips, even if their costs had been rising.

The statistics do not tell how much savings Finns have left. The savings rate only tells you that expenses were greater than income.

“We have lived beyond our income. There is still money left, but quite a lot of people have already used a large part of their buffers, which has been accumulated,” says Kuoppamäki.