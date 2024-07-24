Savings | Driver’s license checks in public health care will end – fierce criticism of the reform in the opinion round

Savings|The transfer of driver’s license checks to the private sector is a risk to traffic safety, and does not necessarily bring savings, says the opinion feedback.

The government proposed reform of driver’s license inspections has attracted criticism in the opinion round.

Reformation the idea is that in the future the medical certificate needed for a driver’s license would not belong to the public primary health care, but should be obtained from a private provider.

The aim of the reform is to save public finances.

ONE traffic safety is presented as a concern in the opinion feedback.

According to the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (avi), the risk is that the quality of medical reports related to driving health will deteriorate if the doctors preparing them do not know the person about whom the report is issued.

In a private practice, the doctor does not necessarily have responsibility for the treatment of all the patient’s illnesses and their follow-up. If patient information is incomplete, the risks for patients in particular, but also for others in traffic, would increase, states the Medical Association.

In addition, people living in the city and in the countryside would be in an unequal position, and the impact on equality would not be small, as the government’s presentation says, points out avi.

Especially in sparsely populated areas, there is not as much private service production as in cities.

The Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) also points out that some people could have to travel long distances to get a driver’s license statement.

Private the prices of service providers can become high. This could lead to inequality, which, according to avi and KKV, would especially target low-income people and the elderly, who are required to have an extended medical opinion at a higher cost.

Not everyone is necessarily ready to compare prices online, even though the prices of service providers vary a lot.

According to the government’s proposal, the price of a private doctor’s opinion varies between 90 and 180 euros. According to the draft, an extended medical opinion can cost more than 260 euros at its most expensive. According to KKV, a large number of age-based statements are required as extended medical statements.

Several statements point out that the proposal might even raise prices. When public health care no longer sets a reference price for the fees charged, the bill may lead to private service providers raising their prices if there is not enough competition in some areas. On the other hand, increased price competition could, if realized, benefit consumers, says KKV.

Welfare areas the savings have been calculated, for example, according to the welfare region of Länsi Uusimaa in the upper limit. The cost effects have been estimated in such a way that it would take 45 minutes of a doctor’s and 20 minutes of a nurse’s working time to prepare one driver’s license statement. According to the welfare region of Länsi-Uusimaa, this is an exaggerated estimate, because according to it, it takes about 30 minutes for the doctor and 15 minutes for the nurse.

Some of the statements considers the limitation of driver’s license statements out of public basic health care positive. Among other things, according to Tehy, the presentation would free up the staff’s working time for other patient work.

Currently, in primary health care, depending on the welfare area, several hundreds or thousands of statements can be given each year. For example, in Päijät-Hämee approximately 1,200 driver’s license statements were issued and in Western Uusimaa a maximum of 2,500 in 2023.

The opinion round will continue until August 9, and the law is supposed to enter into force at the beginning of 2025.