Are you looking for an effective way to save money and achieve your long-term financial goals? Try the “pay yourself first” technique! This method of saving focuses on prioritizing your long-term needs and well-being before any other expense.

How does it work? It’s simple: every time you receive your salary or other income, Automatically send a part of that money to a savings account or investment. You separate that money before you start paying your monthly expenses.

The pay yourself first method is a popular mindset and phrase in the personal finance and retirement planning literature. For example, you could send a fortnightly amount to your Afore.

But it’s not just about setting aside a percentage of your income; it is also about encourage a saving habit that will add up over time and help you prepare for large or unexpected expenses.

An example of how to pay yourself first is what the SAT applies to us. Before our salary money falls, the SAT has already paid itself from our resource. What you have to do is precisely that, before spending, reserve a part.

Ideally, it should be as many as possible, but not high enough so that you don’t comply with it. From 10 percent, without faillittle by little save part of your income and do not touch it for current expenses.

If you want to try the technique of paying yourself first, here are some recommendations that can help you get started:

Set how much money you want to save : Whether it’s a set amount of money or a percentage of each paycheck, make sure you have a clear goal in mind.

Consider direct debiting part of your fortnight to a savings account. This way, you don't have to worry about manually making the deposit every time you get paid.

If you have Difficulty sticking to a budget or consistently meeting your savings and investment goals, “paying yourself first” can be a great way to overcome this challenge.

By reserving your savings first, you are forcing yourself to prioritize your future goals and making sure that you are taking concrete steps to achieve them.

Remember, you may not immediately see the benefits to “pay yourself first”. But if a financial emergency arises, this strategy can help you.

As a last resort, Taking on this challenge means putting yourself first. and make sure you are prepared for what is yet to come.

Just imagine you could have a emergency fund Thanks to this technique, that should be enough motivation.

As you know, having a “storage” It can save you from having to go into debt or sell your assets in case of any emergency.