For his part, the head of Banque Misr, Mohamed El-Etribi, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the issuance of these certificates is related to supply and demand, as there are requests from customers for certificates with a high return, adding that the decision to offer these certificates is also linked to facing inflation that It reached its highest level in nearly 5 years.

A few hours after the issuance of the new savings certificates, the Central Bank of Egypt allowed a new wave of decline in the exchange rate of the pound, which reached an average of about 26.48 pounds to the dollar, at the end of trading on Wednesday, after it was 24.70 pounds, according to the website of the Central Bank.

Exchange rate flexibility was a key demand of the International Monetary Fund, which approved a 46-month $3 billion bailout package for Egypt in October.

siege of inflation

As for the economic researcher, Ahmed Abu Ali, he told the “Sky News Arabia” website that the decision of the National Bank of Egypt and Bank of Egypt was expected, but the interest rate that reached 25 percent was unexpected, and it is a rate that is launched for the first time in the Egyptian banking system, and it will certainly enhance the efforts of Monetary policy in confronting inflation and trying to limit it to safe limits.

He also stressed that this step would contribute strongly to controlling the unjustified rises in the prices of the dollar and gold on the black market by collecting cash from the market and eliminating speculation.

It is noteworthy that the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound on the black market is still around 29 pounds to the dollar, despite the currency devaluation today.