The Ministry of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, will launch the program this Thursday “Savings Basket”, an initiative that will offer 28 foods at discounted prices at popular fairs across the country.

The initiative will be presented by the head of the ministry during an act that will take place from 10.30 am in the Central Square of Florencio Varela, accompanied by the local mayor, Andrés Watson, and the National Director of Integrative Policies, Rafael Klejzer.

Of the 28 basic necessities, in the basket you will find: oil for $ 120; bleach (5 liters) $ 120; half a kilo of yerba for $ 130 and the liter of milk at $ 55. A kilo of long fine rice at $ 45.

In dairy matters: a liter of milk in a sachet can be obtained for $ 55 and cream cheese for $ 100 per unit.

Price by price of the basket of 28 products

It also includes cuts of roast meat at $ 500 per kilo, empty at $ 600 per kilo, shoulder at $ 410, minced meat at $ 325) and loin ball at $ 575 for milanesas. And fish with $ 350 a kilo of hake.

Among other things there will also be lentils for sale at $ 85 the half kilo, sequin, oats at $ 45 per pound, corn flour $ 30 per half kilo, cassava flour, chickpea flour, red bean and honey.

“We will start tomorrow and there are 28 products that include oats, milk, cheese, meat and fish, among other products. We aim for the small-scale producer to sell directly to the consumer, without intermediaries,” Arroyo said when explaining the initiative in dialogue with The Uncover Radio.

“We have the task of attending to the price of food and accompanying people who, due to restrictions, lose income,” said Arroyo, who took advantage and detailed what foods will include such as: “Flour at $ 38, sugar at $ 48, milk at $ 55, and yogurt at $ 65”, all products below their real price in supermarkets and neighborhood retailers.

Arroyo said that the initial objective of the plan is to bring this format of “Saving Basket” to 60 fairs throughout the country.

“Our task is to promote fairs and local markets, since they allow us to achieve direct contact between producers and consumers, “explained Minister Arroyo. Along these lines, he pointed out that “The Savings Basket aims to offer basic products at the best prices, with the aim of lowering costs and improving the nutritional quality of families through access without intermediaries to healthy and quality products ”..

YN