Savings accounts and non-remunerated current accounts? This is what the banks risk

If it doesn’t rain it will rain! I return to the issue of banks that absolutely do not “want” to remunerate savings books and current accounts. This time the speaker is not a CEO of a bank, but Luigi Federico Signorini, General Director of the Bank of Italy: banks “cannot avoid the problem of offering savers competitive products.

The very abundant liquidity parked in sight deposits in the past, when the opportunity cost of holding them was minimal, it is reducing, as was to be expected. The amount of such deposits has dropped rapidly.” Banks, gap between lending and borrowing rates should be transitory – Signorini (Bankitalia) From Reuters (investing.com) And here the mystery is revealed.

The excuse is that the extra passbook and current account products are really rich for the bank, be it repurchase agreements, various securities or the more sophisticated mutual investment funds or “financial” policies.

The banks are right to behave like this because for their liquidity they are remunerated with 4.50% by the ECB, obviously at zero risk, so the outflow of cash “prevents” the bank from financing businesses, because it generates a fairly high risk. The ECB’s pressure (to reach the 2% dogma) will not last forever and the question is: are the banks aware that the “savers” and the “spent” companies can further divert their assets to possible new competitors? The latter are entering the financial market with great discretion. To conclude, I want to remember what a wise sales agent said: “do your job well because it takes years to retain a customer and losing them takes just seconds”. Got it? (Jerry Calà)

