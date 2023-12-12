Saving | You can already get more than three percent interest on a deposit account from the bank.

Interest rates on fixed-term accounts have clearly risen, and many banks offer an interest rate of more than three percent for a one-year deposit. However, investors anticipate a decrease in interest rates, so higher than current deposit rates are unlikely to be seen for a while.

Banks the deposit rates offered have risen clearly during the year. Several banks offer an interest rate of more than three percent for a one-year term deposit.

Based on HS's survey, Hypo bank currently offers the highest deposit rate. Hypo offers 3.6 percent interest for a 12-month term deposit. Aktia, Alisa, Nordea, Nooa Säästöpankki and OP also offer over three percent interest on deposits.

Deposit rates have clearly risen from a year ago. Just a year ago in December, even at best, the banks offered deposit interest rates of just over two percent.

“Fixed accounts were a bit of a forgotten product for many years. Since the summer of 2022, the popularity has returned strongly”, Aktia's director responsible for saving and investing Thomas Lindholm tells.

“The return of popularity of deposit accounts is understandable. When you get interest again from fixed-term accounts, the capital quickly moves from ordinary current accounts in pursuit of higher interest.”

Term accounts According to Lindholm, interest rates follow the development of market interest rates, such as Euribor, quite closely. Euribor, on the other hand, largely follows the guide rates set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ECB started its interest rate hike in the summer of 2022, when it raised its deposit rate from -0.5 percent to zero. The ECB has since raised its deposit rate several times. The last interest rate hike was seen in September, when the ECB's deposit rate rose to exactly four percent.

The ECB's interest rates are now at the highest level in the eurozone's more than 20-year history. However, the record high interest rates can only be temporary, as the market is already expecting the first reductions in the key interest rate.

Several investment banks are waiting, that the ECB will lower its interest rates by more than a percentage point next year. The first interest rate cuts are expected early next year.

When realized, the drop in interest rates can be quickly reflected in the interest rates on deposit accounts as well.

Were interest peaks also seen in deposit accounts?

“It seems so. Interest rates on time deposits follow market rates. Euribors have been in a downward trend for a couple of months now, and the interest rates on deposit accounts are also showing downward pressure.”

Those who had time to make a fixed-term deposit in September–October can now congratulate themselves in hindsight. Interest rates higher than that are unlikely to be seen for a while.

Euribors have decreased rapidly since the end of September. For example, the one-year euribor is currently around 3.7 percent, while it was at its highest in September at more than 4.2 percent. The majority of Finnish mortgage borrowers have tied their loan interest rates to Euribor.

“The market expects the ECB to start lowering interest rates in the spring. The key interest rate may decrease by a percentage point next year. That expectation can already be seen in deposit rates.”

Since the interest rates will probably remain unchanged for a few more months, you can currently get as good or even better interest rates for a three-month term deposit than for a one-year deposit.

“Interest on a three-month deposit is, of course, only paid for three months,” reminds Lindholm.

Below The bank deposit rates in the table above are indicative offers given by the banks. The products offered by banks and their conditions vary depending on the customer. A wealthy or otherwise attractive customer can get a higher interest rate from the banks than the average customer. You typically get a slightly higher interest rate for a large amount.