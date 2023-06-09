Up until a few years ago it was unthinkable to be able to follow all the offers from shops and supermarkets: at the very least, you could consult a flyer and go to the point of sale, or decide to invest time and fuel in search of the best promo, perhaps risking spending more than in gasoline than to earn in good business.

Today things have changed, and it could not be otherwise since theecommercewhich generates a double-digit growth tending to 54 billion in this 2023has amplified promotional opportunities applied to all sectors, from products to services.

The classic manual search on Google or in the marketplaces has been gradually replaced by a faster and more intuitive approach to the amount of offers available every day: all of this thanks to the comparison portalswhich now web users just can’t give up.

The reasons for this success lie in the fact that offers of all kinds are cataloged schematically, sometimes accompanied by user or expert reviews, and in many cases with direct links to the company website for concluding purchases and subscriptions to services.

According to Osservatori.net, already in 2019 comparison portals represented an opportunity for savings for 36.5% of the research sample, but in the meantime access data has increased, and institutions have also gradually engaged in certification of comparison sites: Uni, the national Standardization Body, intervened in particular to regulate the protection of personal data by comparison platformsin full compliance with the European GDPR.

Compare with confidencetherefore: one more reason to resort to this kind of service.

The main characteristics of the comparators

But how do comparators work? In the basic form it is none other than search engines internal to the web, capable of selecting and filtering the best offers of the moment on every type of product or service, from clothing to cosmetics, from perfumery to pharmacies, from travel to energy supply or telephone tariffs.

Precisely in relation to services that require particular attention in the choice, such as gas and electricity suppliers, or telephone operators (a sector dominated by the so-called switch economy) price comparisons take on different contours from the pure and simple comparison.

Many times these platforms, which can also be specialized in the sector and include companies behind affiliation, offer forms to be filled in according to your needs of use and consumptionin order to generate an ad hoc estimate.

On some specialized sites you can compare car and home insurance policies, so as to choose the most suitable one but also the most convenient in terms of the quality/price ratio of the service. On others platforms like thisof the multi-category type, the selection, according to the interest, also concerns mortgages, loans, accounts and cards, telephone tariffs and home Internet.

After all, since these are often long-lasting contracts or with a fixed term, a good choice is important, but the same also applies to other services, including entertainment services.

From the choice of pay-TV based on schedules, costs, promotions, on the basis of the same criteria, i.e. contents and promos, we also move on to the world of remote gaming, in which comparators help, for example, to choose from these sites taking into account payment methods, no deposit bonuses, dealer security, and so on.

The specialization, apart from the price comparisons on the style of the mini searchis therefore another of the strengths of these services, which have also gradually acquired an information dimension, of in-depth analysis, of support for activities such as opening bank accounts, connection of utilities, activation of cards and membership cards, travel planning, such as flights + hotels or cruises.

The latter sector, i.e. the travel sector, deserves a particular mention because the price-comparisons in this area behave like full-fledged booking platformsalmost like travel agencies.

Sites such as Trivago, Airbnb or TripAdvisor are in fact used by accommodation facilities to attract visitors, to manage reservations, to offer all-inclusive packages, even last minute, based on the situation at the moment. The ability to choose by reading the reviews of other community members increases the usefulness of travel comparators.

In these as on other platforms, however, especially if the functioning mechanism is partnership and affiliation, “highlighted” packages can often be offered, recommended by the site. To overcome the “guided” pre-selection it may be useful to set up personal search filters, such as “increasing or decreasing price” or “free cancellation of the reservation” … and that’s it.

Evaluate price comparisons: here’s how

But how do you evaluate a good price comparator, what are the major criteria? First of all, to find out if a price is really competitive, it could be a good investment to spend a few more minutes on the Internet and search several similar sites.

It is true that some price comparison shops with numerous partner companies offer more advantageous prices than others on some specific products, but in general the cost, although discounted, should be realistic and plausible, or rather “leveled” on a given range.

If the prices are too low, there could in fact be scams or window dressing lurking around the corner, in order to obtain user data, such as telephone numbers or e-mail addresses, which are then used for marketing purposes.

As stated the same price-comparisons can be certified by special bodies, or in any case use services such as TrustPilot to establish the veracity of the hosted reviews. These too, after all, are

guarantees of seriousness and reliability… even before savings.