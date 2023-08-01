Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City rescued twins after they were born early in the 22nd week of pregnancy, as well as supporting their growth until they leave the hospital four months later.

The cases of children being born in the 22nd week of pregnancy are rare, and if they survive, they usually suffer from many problems, and the survival rate is about three out of every 10 children, with the possibility of one out of three being severely disabled.

The head of the neonatology department at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and the neonatologist, Dr. Faisal Al Zadjali, who led the treatment of this case, cited the collaboration of the multidisciplinary team as a pivotal element in the twins’ survival.

Neonatology specialist, Dr. Wafa Naji Jaber, said that the mother began losing amniotic fluid over a period of more than 18 hours, which means a high probability of infection. Upon consultation with the neonatologist and obstetrician and the parents, we decided to try to save the two babies, if they responded at birth.”

She added, “The twins (male and female) came with a weight of no more than 475 grams and 504 grams, respectively,” pointing to the rescue of the twins and the successful completion of the operation.