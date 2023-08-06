L‘era of global warming is over. From today we have officially entered the‘age of‘global boiling. The words of the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres are alarming. July was the hottest month on record so far on Earth. Everywhere in the world, the devastating effects of global warming affect the life of the inhabitants of the planet.

In Italy, a‘a wave of storms and floods hit the north of the country. Tens of thousands of citizens in those regions woke up in the middle of the night to a violent storm, which to many looked more like a tropical typhoon than a‘midsummer shower.

In central and southern Italy, record heat created the perfect climate for fires to spread easily. The slopes of‘Olbia airport were so overheated that three scheduled flights could not land. Sicily hit by drought and fire is no longer even able to manage the normal tourist flow, an important resource for a region from which many young people flee.

So there‘Whole Italy is burning due to the devastating consequences of climatic extremes. One common factor: global warming.

And the same is happening in Europe, from Greece to Croatia, as well as in the Middle East, in the United States, in Southeast Asia.

In the light of these adverse climatic phenomena, many (still too few to tell the truth) are starting to wonder if all this is normal: that is, if it is a matter of simple bad weather or, rather, of a chain of indomitable events whose outcome is always more uncertain but whose recurrence is increasingly frequent.

What can we do to prevent this from happening again with greater violence and that the‘eco-anxiety does not become a scourge among the younger generation? Time is running out. And if it is without‘While it is true that the answers can come, in their small way, from each of us, by changing our habits and our consumption, it is equally crucial that a solution, if nothing else a recipe, arrive at a global level. Exactly as happened for (and during) the pandemic.

One thing: the reduction of fossil fuels we cannot unilaterally demand from developing countries to which, for decades, we have taught that that same “industrial development”, which has allowed the north of the world to get rich, is suddenly wrong today. It must take place gradually but drastically on the part of the‘entire international community.

The message, the‘only possible, which can change the fate of the world we live in today can only be to give back to nature the space that l‘man stole them. Limiting ourselves, and no longer exceeding, to what are the limits of time that nature imposes. Space and time: two crucial factors against which we have little leeway.

The time left available is very little. We must act immediately. Because saving the planet means saving there‘Man.