The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team at Dubai International Airport saved the lives of three passengers (of different nationalities) inside the airport within 24 hours, thanks to the speed of response and readiness.

Ambulance crews received a report at Airport Terminal 3 that there was a person lying on the ground. The ambulance team responded immediately and started providing first aid within one minute. After taking vital signs and conducting an electrocardiogram, it was found that the patient was suffering from cardiac arrest, as cardiopulmonary resuscitation operations were carried out. Until the pulse and breathing were successfully restored, the staff continued to provide the patient with the necessary care until he was transferred to the hospital.

In the second case, the ambulance team responded to an emergency in the (Departures Terminal), and the crew was able to arrive within two minutes, and provided first aid to a passenger who had a heart attack.

Thanks to quick procedures and the use of the latest medical equipment, resuscitation was carried out successfully, and the patient’s pulse and breathing returned.

In the third case, a passenger’s heartbeat stopped in the travel check-in area in Terminal 1, and the ambulance crew carried out first-aid procedures with high professionalism, which contributed to restoring the pulse and breathing, and transporting the patient to the hospital.

The Executive Director of the Corporation, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, said, “The Corporation’s readiness with the latest devices and equipment, its continuous development, and its efforts to raise the chances of survival, qualify it to provide high-quality ambulance services, reflecting the status of the Emirate of Dubai and a destination that cares about the safety of its visitors.”

He added that the Corporation has allocated 17 emergency points covering Dubai airports, equipped with specialized ambulance crews and trained on the latest devices and equipment, to ensure the provision of the best emergency services at the airport, which is one of the world’s busiest airports in terms of passenger traffic, thanks to its facilities and infrastructure that enabled it to accommodate and serve Tens of millions of passengers annually.

Meshaal Julfar praised the efforts and professionalism of the ambulance crews at the airport, and their clear keenness to achieve the Corporation’s goals in preserving the safety and health of travelers and visitors, embodying the spirit of humanity, which is a prominent feature of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

He pointed to the keenness of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to activate its partnerships with the private sector in the health field, as part of the integrated medical care system.