A medical team at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital saved the life of a man (Indian – 45 years) residing in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, from a stroke that almost claimed his life, as the team performed rapid first aid and an urgent brain surgery that contributed to saving his life.

The Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Reda Siddiqi, explained that cerebellar stroke is an exceptional and rare condition, which represents less than 10% of strokes in the world and pose a threat to life.

A consultant neurosurgeon at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, and the supervisor of the team of doctors, Dr. Tinko José Corescal, said that the patient had suffered a severe cerebellar stroke that required emergency surgical intervention in light of a difficult situation due to the patient entering a state of partial coma with high intracranial pressure and high blood pressure, In addition to hydrocephalus, which was killing him.

He added, “Although his chance of surviving the injury is very small, the team of doctors at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital dealt with the case quickly and performed two surgeries, which I follow by making a hole to help the patient breathe.”

He pointed out that the patient was able to walk with assistance, and all his vital signs returned to their normal levels, including blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation, and he regained his ability to speak and communicate well with his family members.

The neurologist and head of the Department of Neurology at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Swita Adatia, stated that the stroke of the brain is expanding its area with the passage of time, and it requires rapid intervention to save the brain, as it is primarily responsible for the work of the body’s organs, where the treatment is performed with surgery to stop or reduce bleeding High pressure.

She added that performing the surgery is a quick aid factor, in addition to the teamwork of the doctors’ team, which includes the surgeon, the neurologist, the anesthesiologist, the intensive care doctor and the ENT specialist, in addition to the team of nurses, physical therapists and the rest of the team overseeing the case, which helps the patient to almost fully recover his capacity To perform his functions in a matter of days.





