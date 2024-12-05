Before talking about the figure of Manolo González, coach of RCD Espanyol, I would like to share a contradictory feeling. Nou Sardenya, Tuesday night, CE Europa-UD Las Palmas (“It couldn’t be,” would headline the ABC ). Full field. Five Canarian substitutes warm up on the sideline, close to my lucky location. For more than twenty minutes, a physical trainer conducts some exercises of remarkable originality, which border on warming up the Bolshoi ballet team. What sophistication! I thought about all those body muscles that we are discovering thanks to 21st century football and those injuries for which we are already beginning to be specialists. It’s all about a player collapsing on the field, demanding a change and anticipating a diagnosis from the dining room couch.

Continue reading…

#Saving #Soldier #Manolo #Joaquín #Luna