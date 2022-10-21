Saving | Many people buy a new garment, even if the old one is easy to repair – Satu Tani advises how even an inexperienced seamstress can succeed

Patching clothes may sound like a chore, but with Satu Tan’s repair tips, even an inexperienced sewing artist can succeed. And money is saved.

Fairy tale Tani reveals a simple idea: if the garment is broken and the alternative is to throw it in the trash, it’s the same as even trying to repair it.

Tani from Helsinki is herself a former lazy dresser. He woke up to the importance of repairing clothes in 2019, when he was on a year-long clothes shopping strike.