All you need is a mobile phone, an app and a cardbox: you assemble them and you’re done. A game, sure, but what saves lives in the event of cardiac arrest. Using a very modern immersive technological means such as virtual reality. The new mode was seen in action on the Tempo della Salute stage and aroused the curiosity of the people who attended the meeting. With virtual reality, heart massage becomes “child’s play” with Giuseppe Ristagnooutgoing president of the Italian resuscitation council, e Federico Semeraropresident of the European resuscitation council.

For every minute that passes, 10% less survival It is estimated that over 400,000 people suffer from cardiac arrest every year in Europe. It is calculated that in 33% of cases it is possible to restore circulation (ROSC, return of spontaneous circulation), but the people who survive after hospitalization are 8% of the total cases. The percentage of people who witness cardiac arrest and who intervene with life-saving maneuvers (heart massage, ventilations) on average 58% but it varies a lot in different countries. The use of semi-automatic defibrillators (AEDs) occurs in only 28% of cases. The chance of survival from cardiac arrest decreases by 10% for every minute that passes observes Giuseppe Ristagno. For this reason, the latest guidelines on cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers have laid the foundation for one “Chain of survival” which includes, also through the direct involvement of citizensthe rapid recognition of cardiac arrest, the call to 112 (118), the initiation of life-saving maneuvers and the use of the defibrillator.

The first results of the experimentation Let's go back to virtual reality: it should become thereto training of the future to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This is clearly stated by the students of the Bologna upper secondary schools involved in the Kids Save Lives project: learning how to save a life, launched at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year by Azienda Usl di Bologna with the support of the Fondazione del Monte di Bologna and Ravenna. From the first data collected with a questionnaire administered at the end of the course, to which 167 students responded, 67% say they are in favor of this teaching method, 16% remain indifferent and 15% of the opposite idea. Not only that: if before the course only 48% of the sample (this time the sample was 183 boys). And to think that only 19% of the students had already taken a Blsd course (Basic life support defibrillation, the first aid and defibrillation course). proof that this mode works, says Semeraro.

Start early Learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, therefore, can really become a breeze. Just start early. From schools, as recommended by the European resuscitation council (ERC) in the recent European guidelines on first aid and as required by law 116 of 4 August 2021. The legislation governs the use of semi-automatic and automatic defibrillators in an out-of-hospital environment, but an important focus is dedicated to training in schools of all levels, with initiatives aimed at students and teaching, administrative, technical and auxiliary staff. Law 116, in fact, modifies 107 of 2015, which had already introduced the compulsory training of first aid in schools and in fact it remained unfinished.

Interactive apps The Kids Save Lives project: learning how to save a life, promoted by Azienda Usl di Bologna with the support of the Fondazione del Monte di Bologna and Ravenna, goes even further and aims to achieve the goal with a completely innovative approach: the use of interactive apps and virtual reality (VR) technologies at school. It all starts with the Italian resuscitation council, a scientific company accredited by the Ministry of Health (founded in '94 to spread the culture and organization of cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and the European resuscitation council (of which IRC is a part) which created the apps A Breathtaking Picnic VR, dedicated to primary school, and School of CPR VR, instead designed for secondary school. Just download the application from one of the Apple or Google Play stores, insert the smartphone into a 3D viewer, a kind of case to be worn like a pair of glasses, and we find ourselves immersed in a scenario that makes the student (for children, the environment of a fairy tale) try how to assist a person in cardiac arrest and carry out a cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuver.

Also involved 200 teachers To participate, just download the two apps A breathtaking picnic VR and School of Cpr VR, available on both Apple and Google Play stores. 20 primary and secondary schools in Bologna and Ravenna will be involved, 2,000 students and 200 teachers, who will have 300 virtual reality viewers and teaching material on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and early defibrillation at their disposal.. At the end, each school will be left in inheritance about ten viewers and the teaching material to continue. independently.

Multiplier effect Then there is a chapter of the project that particularly concerns teachers. The promoters, in fact, would like a multiplier effect to be triggered at the end of the lessons: teachers and professors should therefore become autonomous and in turn able to teach everything they have learned about cardiorespiratory emergencies. Including the operation of the two apps. In addition to these, 118 Bologna will advertise a third one. This is AED respondER developed in 2017 on behalf of the Emilia Romagna Region, a special smartphone application that geolocates the defibrillators and potential rescuers closest to the person to help. This is to let older students and teachers know that you can also become casual rescuers if you learn how to use the AED RespondER app. With a totally tangible benefit. According to international studies, in fact, 70 percent of cardiac arrests occur in the presence of witnesses, but resuscitation is initiated in only 15 percent of cases . Every year over 70,000 people in our country are affected by cardiac arrest and many of these could be saved if we intervene in a timely manner.