The Clásico Regio is 13 days away. The duel between Tigres and Monterrey is one of the most passionate in Liga MX and in Clausura 2023 the game will have a special ingredient: both teams are at the top of the general table. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is in the first position, with 25 points, while the cats are in second place, with 21 points.
Facing this important duel, ‘King Midas’ will have to make an important decision: whether or not to align Rogelio Funes Mori in the duel against Pachuca next Sunday, March 12. What is the reason behind this doubt?
‘El Mellizo’ Funes Mori currently has four yellow cards on his personal record, so in the event of being booked in the duel against the Tuzos, he would be suspended and the match against Tigres would be lost.
Questioned in this regard, Vucetich stated that he is considering the possibility that Funes Mori will not play against Pachuca in the duel corresponding to matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023.
“We have to evaluate him, see if we can do without him (Funes Mori), especially to close the classic in another way. We have elements to trust everyone, thus giving importance to each game. Circumstances present themselves in this way. The decision will have to be made.”
– Víctor Manuel Vucetich in conference
After a year marked by injuries, Rogelio Funes Mori has rediscovered his best version and has once again been a relentless goalscorer. ‘El Mellizo’ is in second position in the scoring table with eight goals.
