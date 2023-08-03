Saving | Interest rates on fixed-term deposits are rising at a historically fast rate – HS found out where you can get the best return for your money

A year ago, you got an average interest yield of less than two percent on a fixed-term deposit. Now the average is closer to three percent.

Banks the interest rates on the time deposits offered to its customers have clearly risen over the past year and a half.

According to the Bank of Finland, the average interest rate on time deposits was 2.90 percent at the end of June. During 2021, the average interest rate varied between 0.18 and 0.26 percent, after which the interest rates started to rise.

In July 2022, the average interest rate began a rocket-like rise, which has continued until the end of June this year.

The increase in fixed-term deposit interest rates is practically explained by the European Central Bank’s rate hikes. The ECB held basic financial operations rate at zero from 2016 until July 2022, after which it has raised the rate every month or two.

Also the number of new fixed-term account agreements by households initially started to rise, but it did not reach the monthly amounts of 2010–2015. In April, the number of new contracts started to decrease.

Economist at the Bank of Finland Haze Topon According to

“There is a clear change here, that time deposits are preferred more than before. However, their share of the entire deposit base is still quite small,” says Topo.

Historically there has also been a lot of fluctuation in the number of new contracts, which, according to Topo, may explain the decline in the number of new contracts in the spring.

Usually, the number of new contracts has followed the average interest rate.

“For example, there is a long stretch from November 2020 onwards, when very few new contracts were signed. Interest rates have also been really low then. It would indicate that when there is little difference between a current account and a fixed-term deposit in terms of interest, fixed-term deposits are not made at all,” explains Topo.

In a fixed-term deposit, funds cannot be withdrawn without penalty before the date agreed by the bank and the customer. The customer and the bank agree on a fixed interest rate before the deposit. On the other hand, interest on current accounts is often non-existent or very low compared to fixed-term deposits, but the customer can withdraw funds from there without limit.

HS asked the banks for their interest rate for a 12-month term deposit. The highest interest rate is given by Alisa, 3.25 percent. Alisa was still known as Fellow in April.

The second highest interest rate is offered by Hypo, which specializes in mortgages, at 3.10 percent. Many banks already offer an interest yield of more than three percent for a fixed-term investment.

Meanwhile, OP and Nordea offer the lowest interest yield with 2.40 and 2.50 percent.

European the central bank has clearly raised its interest rates this year. At the end of December, the benchmark interest rate was 2.50 percent and the deposit interest rate was 2.00 percent.

At that time, according to the Bank of Finland, the average interest rate on time deposits was approximately 1.85 percent.

Last week, the ECB raised the interest rate for basic financing operations to 4.25 percent and the deposit rate for commercial banks to 3.75 percent. At the same time, the average deposit rate for term deposits has risen to 2.90 percent.

This means that a term deposit of 10,000 euros would generate 203.70 euros after taxes in 12 months.

Multi the bank emphasizes that the interest rates are daily. For example, Nordea or S-bank do not disclose the interest amount on their websites for this reason, but the information can be found in the online bank.

Some banks, on the other hand, are ready to increase the interest rate if the capital to be deposited is significantly larger than usual.

For example, according to Aktia, the interest rate for a 12-month time deposit of a few hundred thousand euros varies between 3.5 percent on both sides in the current market situation.

At Aktia, the minimum amount of a deposit made in the online bank is 10,000 euros, in which case the interest rate is 3.01 percent.

A comparison the freak is Svea. The bank offers a 12-month fixed-term account with an interest yield of 3.05 percent, but at the same time, it markets a savings account with an unlimited withdrawal limit on its website, with an annual interest rate of 3.25 percent.

For comparison, the interest on the Nordea savings account varies between 0.4 and 1.4 percent depending on the account balance, and the Danske savings account has no interest at all.

Svea justifies the deposit rate by the fact that the bank’s loan portfolio is focused on consumer products and business services similar to flexible loans instead of housing loans.

Topon to the consumer, it is practically irrelevant to which bank the consumer makes a deposit if the deposit conditions are uniform in different banks. Statutory deposit protection covers the depositor’s deposits in one deposit bank up to EUR 100,000.

Topo does not comment on the interest rates offered by individual banks, but according to him, some banks often have reasons for offering higher interest rates.

Interest rates are also marketing, and banks need customers.

Although banks have raised interest rates on time deposits, they are still lower than inflation. Consumer prices rose up in July, 4.2 percent compared to July last year.

Inflation in the Eurozone is this year retardedbut it is still clearly faster than the ECB’s two percent price stability target.

Finally Topo reminds you that before investing in a fixed-term account, you should get your financial buffer in order. Money that goes over the bumper is not worth lying down.

“Quite often, a model is offered where there should be a buffer equal to two to three months of mandatory expenses. However, it is terribly individual, which are the mandatory expenses of each person,” says Topo.

For example, a student whose cheap student apartment does not have a potentially decomposing washing machine needs a different bumper than the guardian of two cars and three minor children.