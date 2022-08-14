OfDominik Jahn shut down

With air conditioners you can not only cool down in summer. When it comes to heating, consumers should observe important information on how to save gas. After all, there is a subsidy from the state.

Energy costs were already extreme in April 2022. The forecasts for gas and electricity were already bleak at this point. Alternatives are needed to save money in everyday life. Still works one heat wave after another wide across Germany. But the cool season is coming. It needs to be heated.

With simple tips, consumers can save gas in the household, such as echo24.de has reported. But can air conditioners also help to heat cheaply? In addition to advantages, experts also see a decisive disadvantage.

Use air conditioners for heating and save gas? This is how the systems work

For many, heating and air conditioning do not seem to go together at first. For most consumers, such devices bring cooling in the heat. But since Tim Gessler, editor of the trade journal clarifies SBZ sanitary opposite of German Press Agency (dpa) on: “In principle, air conditioners are nothing more than heat pumps that work in the other direction.”

A heat pump primarily heats and an air conditioner primarily cools a room. But according to Gessler, you can reverse the refrigeration cycle and then “cool with a heat pump or heat with an air conditioner”. But how good is it to save gas? And how much do such devices cost?

Saving gas with air conditioners: what consumers have to pay for it

Basically, such mono-split air conditioners should not be confused with mobile air conditioners. They are small, permanently installed air-to-air heat pumps that consist of two parts. Cooling device in the room and a compressor roughly on the outside wall of the building. They usually have a switching function, which then enables heating.

If you want to buy such an air conditioner to save gas, you have to reckon with prices from 250 euros. Then there is the installation. Here the experts estimate the costs at 1,500 to 2,500 euros. Tim Gessler: “It’s not a do-it-yourself solution.”

With a bit of luck you can get some money from the state. For the corresponding devices, it can be the dpa according to “Subsidy of up to 25 to 40 percent of the costs from the state if the models are in the list of eligible heat pumps from the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) (new subsidy rates from August 15, 2022)”.

Saving gas yes, but there is a problem with the air conditioners

As in that dpareport, these air conditioners can provide a heat output of around 18 gigawatts, according to the Building Climate Association. consumers could use it “Save around 2.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas”. This saves gas.

However, there is an additional problem that spoils the joy a bit. While these split air conditioners do not require oil or gas, they do use electricity. According to the article, many of the new devices also have the energy efficiency class A+++ (very good) in heating mode, but the actual costs involved vary greatly.

You should therefore ask an expert beforehand what electricity costs can be expected in each individual case. And some of the electricity used to operate the air conditioning systems in this country is also produced from gas.

Saving gas with air conditioners: The conclusion of the experts

Looking at the advantages and disadvantages of using air conditioners to save gas when heating, it is evident that the experts rate the relevant models at best as a supplement to the heating system. In any case, it is important for the specialist editor Gessler that you can always use them to cool the rooms in summer.