Dhe environmental organization WWF has called for the so-called Earth Hour for the 16th time on Saturday. Around the world, millions of people are asked to switch off their lights for one hour at 8.30 p.m. local time to send a signal for peace, climate and environmental protection. Famous buildings such as the Brandenburg Gate, Cologne Cathedral, the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House are also shrouded in darkness.

According to the WWF, more than 600 locations in Germany alone want to take part in the “Earth Hour”. This year, the campaign not only stands for climate and environmental protection, but also for solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine. According to the environmental organization, a phase-out of fossil fuels is urgently needed, as this fuels the climate crisis and finances dictatorships and violations of international law.