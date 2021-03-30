The deadline to make the request for reimbursement of the consumption in dollars made until December 31, 2020 is next Wednesday, March 31. The request includes purchases made abroad and also card expenses and payments from streaming platforms such as Amazon, Spotify or Netflix, among others.

Those who have purchased the monthly limit of US $ 200 for hoarding or have made purchases with cards in foreign currency between September and December 2020.

Step by Step

Enter the AFIP website with a tax code , surely 2 or more.

Login to the service SIRADIG – Worker .

. Go to “Form loading”.

A new window will open in which you must select the 2020 tax period to apply deductions : burden of family.

: burden of family. In option “Other Withholdings, Perceptions and Payments on Account “A 35% refund is requested.

“A 35% refund is requested. Enter to “Add Withholdings / Receipts / Payments on Account”, to select “Payment on Account – General Resolution (AFIP) 4815/2020”There, options will be displayed according to the operation for which the deductions are to be made: purchase of tickets and foreign currency in foreign currency; Perceptions for the use of credit, purchase and debit cards for goods or services made abroad; Perceptions for the use of credit, purchase and debit cards for the payment of services provided by non-resident subjects: Perceptions made by travel and tourism agencies: Perceptions made by land, air, and water transport services of passengers with destination outside the country .

The applicant has to complete Form 572, This allows informing the concepts to be deducted from Income Tax, the perceptions that have been made, and informing other income in the event of moonlighting.

In the personal data tab, the taxpayer has to provide their personal information, and in the employers tab, load those of the employer, indicate if they are your withholding agent and, if applicable, report the condition of multiple employment – that is, if the taxpayer has more than one employer.

In it Siradig, the information is divided according to whether it is about the purchase of foreign currency, use of credit cards, purchase and debit for goods or services made abroad, purchases in travel and tourism agencies and transport services with destination outside the country.

also can perform manual loading of perceptions. This is an important point given that the information provided by the withholding agents to the AFIP may be delayed, especially for expenses in November and December dollars. In several cases, these perceptions were reported to the system only during March.

At the end of the loading of all the items, there is the possibility of the preview and to finish it is necessary to choose the option to send to the employer and generate presentation.

Those who request the return They must keep at the disposal of the AFIP the documentation that supports the reported data on the affidavit form.

It will be the employer, who acts as withholding agent, who returns the sums advanced for operations in the exchange market.

All those autonomous taxpayers who pay personal property and earnings they will receive the return of the 35% perception when they present the affidavit of the tax in question.

This applies only to perceptions received before December 31, 2020. The 2021 earnings will only be computed in the worker’s annual or final settlement, even if the employee reports them monthly in the F572 Web.

If the employee reports earnings for an amount greater than what the employer withheld for the tax, The return of the amount corresponding to earnings will be made on the one hand and, on the other hand, the employee must request the reimbursement of the remaining balance to the AFIP, previously presenting the affidavit of income tax where the balance in favor is corroborated.

