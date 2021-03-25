In seven days, next Wednesday, March 31, the deadline for requesting the 35% refund of the perception on the dollar. It is for the tax that the AFIP collects on the monthly purchase quota of up to US $ 200 for hoarding or for the expenses with cards that people have made during 2020.

Until that day, there is time to present the deductions before the entity directed by Mercedes Marcó del Pont. The annual Income Tax affidavit for the 2020 period includes the request for a refund of 35% withheld for the purchase of savings dollars or for card expenses made in foreign currency, contracting services abroad through agencies of tourism, among other items, in the case of dependent workers and high-income retirees.

Covers lConsumptions made between September 16, when the tax came into effect, and December 31, 2020.

Step by Step

The taxpayer has to complete e l Form 572 that allows the worker to inform the concepts to be deducted from the Income Tax, the perceptions that have been made and to report other income in case of moonlighting.

In the personal data tab, the taxpayer has to provide their personal information, and in the employers tab, load those of the employer, indicate if they are your withholding agent and, if applicable, report the condition of multiple employment – that is, if the taxpayer has more than one employer.

At Siradig , the information is divided according to whether it is about the purchase of foreign currency, use of credit cards, purchase and debit for goods or services made abroad, purchases in travel and tourism agencies and transport services with destination outside the country.

It also allows the taxpayer to carry out a manual loading of the earnings. This is an important point given that the information provided by the withholding agents to the AFIP can be delayed, especially for the expenses in November and December dollars. In several cases, these perceptions were reported to the system only during March.

At the end of the loading of all the items, there is the possibility of the preview and to finish it is necessary to choose the option to send to the employer and generate presentation.

Those who request the return must keep at the disposal of the AFIP the documentation that supports the data reported in the affidavit form.

It will be the employer, who acts as withholding agent, who returns the sums advanced for operations in the exchange market.

YN