The emergency teams at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi saved the life of a 23-year-old young Emirati girl, who had lost consciousness in front of the hospital entrance after suffering a pulmonary embolism, as she was saved from a blood clot in her lungs.

In detail, the young woman F. went missing. Al Hosani was unconscious next to her car, in front of Burjeel Hospital, while the hospital security personnel, via radio, requested help from the emergency room and issued the purple code, also known as the “Rapid Response Alert” in the hospital, as the emergency crew rushed to her place with essential equipment to save her life. .

Interventional cardiology consultant Dr. Wissam Al-Sahli said: “The patient suffered a cardiac arrest and was transferred to the recovery room in the emergency department, where a team of emergency medicine specialists is present to provide her with immediate care. The team began procedures to restore her heartbeat after resuscitating her for 10 minutes, and her condition stabilized.” However, the situation remained critical.” He added: “After the resuscitation process, we rushed the patient to perform a coronary angiogram to confirm that it was a heart attack, as the medical team was struggling to maintain her blood pressure and oxygen saturation,” noting that the tests revealed a pulmonary embolism “a blood clot in her lungs.”

Consultant in Interventional Neuroradiology and Head of the Radiology Department, Dr. Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, explained that the patient, after conducting a CT scan of her lungs, showed the presence of many pulmonary emboli (clots) in the lungs.

He pointed out that the medical team was fully prepared to remove the clots through the catheter if necessary, but the decision was made to give a clot-busting medication to dissolve the blockage, and within two hours, the patient’s vital signs improved, pointing out that the patient’s vital organs stabilized the next day. She was taken off the ventilator and regained consciousness. She quickly recovered and was discharged from the hospital five days later.

Causes of pulmonary embolism

Interventional cardiology consultant at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Wissam Al-Sahli, confirmed that pulmonary embolism occurs due to several factors, including a recent surgery, decreased mobility due to travel, or taking hormonal medications, etc., indicating that the patient’s condition Al-Hosani will need… Further follow-up to ensure that there is no other blood clotting disorder.