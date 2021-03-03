Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi – affiliated with “VPS” Healthcare – provided advanced gene therapy to a seven-month-old Emirati twin who was diagnosed with a rare type of SMA, the first type, which is considered the most severe and has a high mortality rate.

A neurological evaluation of the twins was performed by Dr. Hussein Matlik, a consultant in pediatrics and a pediatric neurologist, where the two infants were diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease caused by a single genetic defect with severe consequences and called spinal muscular atrophy type 1, also known as Werding-Hoffmann disease. Dr. Matlik said: “During the first consultation, it was found that the two infants had muscle hypertonia, lack of nerve reflexes, and a genetic test was performed that led to the diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy of the two infants … indicating that the hospital provided all the facilities necessary to provide this qualitative treatment as soon as possible. We are confident of the success of the treatment, based on the data available to us, pointing out that this achievement is another success story for the health care system in the UAE. ”