Dubai (Etihad)

The marine rescue patrols at the Ports Police Station in the “Dubai Police”, in cooperation with the Marine Fire Department of the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai and the Dubai Municipality, were able to successfully float a “floating restaurant” boat and prevent its sinking in the waters of Dubai Creek, after Dubai Police received a request With the help and support of the owner of the boat.

Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Center, said that the Dubai Police received a request for assistance and support from the owner of the boat before it sank, so it immediately worked to coordinate with its strategic partners in the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai and Dubai Municipality in order to provide all support to the owner, and prevent Sink it by forming a joint working group.

Colonel Dr. Al-Suwaidi urged boat owners to ensure the safety of their boats by inspecting the various electronic devices and equipment on board and checking the validity and safety of their entire body on a regular basis, in addition to not leaving ships or boats neglected, making them vulnerable to damage, drowning or distorting the general view.

On the details of the flotation process, Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al-Qasib Al-Naqbi, Head of the Marine Rescue Department, confirmed that two rescue boats with all their equipment moved to the place where the boat stopped on the water pier in Dubai Creek, then the divers went down to the bottom of the boat and worked to install the anchors for the recovery process at the bottom. , then connected to the special crane while checking the balance of the boat to prevent it from falling, while the civil defense teams worked to pull the water that crept into the boat in order to reduce its weight and be able to lift it more easily.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi pointed out that the efforts of the joint team between Dubai Police, Civil Defense and Dubai Municipality contributed to the speedy flotation of the boat, and then lifted it to the berth and prevented its sinking in record time thanks to the experience and joint cooperation. He extended his thanks to all the work teams that contributed to the success of the flotation process, and to Al Mubarak Company. Shipping to support it in providing logistic services.