A medical team in Dubai rescued a 61-year-old citizen who was suffering from severe heart attack as a result of clogged arteries and severe heart muscle weakness.

The medical team at Tadawi Hospital in Dubai performed a complex cardiac catheterization to save the patient’s life, using an innovative technology that prevented the heart from stopping during the procedure.

The hospital’s professor of cardiology and interventional catheterization consultant, Dr. Hussein Heshmat, said that the patient arrived at the hospital and was suffering from angina pain, and upon examination it was found that he had been suffering from heart problems for a long time.

He added, “It turned out that the patient was a smoker and had diabetes, and was suffering from a weak heart muscle that was working at a rate of 30%,” noting that, “over the past five years, the patient had undergone operations to install stents to widen the arteries, but his condition worsened and he suffered a blockage in the stents.”

Heshmat continued, “We performed a diagnostic catheterization on the patient, which showed that the patient was suffering from a complete blockage in the main right coronary artery, and a 70% narrowing in the main left trunk artery.”

He explained, “The patient needed a complex catheterization procedure to expand the left main coronary artery and the main right coronary artery, but the operation posed a great risk to his life, threatening cardiac arrest due to severe calcification within the old stents in the coronary arteries, and severe impairment of the efficiency of the heart muscle.”

He continued, “The medical team at Tadawi Hospital used an innovative technology, which is an axial pump, to strengthen the heart muscle. The pump works through a small hole in the femoral artery and pumps blood at a rate of 3.5 liters per minute, while the complete blood circulation pumps five liters per minute.”

He continued, “The pump works to bear two-thirds of the heart’s effort and helps the ailing heart safely endure the process of widening the arteries,” noting that “the surgical team succeeded in performing a complex catheterization procedure, during which the arteries were widened with a rotary drill to break up the calcifications inside the arteries, and then expanded them with medication balloons without fixation.” “The stent, with the help of the pump, prevented the heart from stopping.”

Heshmat pointed out that the patient recovered from his angina pectoris, his heart efficiency improved, his health condition stabilized, and he left the hospital in good health.