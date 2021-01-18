The men of the Air Wing Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police have rescued three tourists from an Arab country, who were exhausted and exhausted, during a mountain trip in Wadi Qada, near Wadi al-Bayh in Ras Al Khaimah.

Head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Tayyar Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, stated that a report was received in the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room yesterday evening, stating that there were three people stranded in Wadi Qada, who were exhausted and exhausted during a tourist trip, and immediately the men of the department moved The air wing, via the Ras al-Khaimah police helicopter, to the Al-Balagh site, and the valley was cleared, found and the first aid necessary for them, and transported by air to Saqr Hospital. Ras Al Khaimah Police urged individuals to avoid going to rugged areas in valleys, mountains, and other areas, during the midday hours, to avoid the risk of severe fatigue.





