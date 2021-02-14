The Solvay group has already shown itself, in the past, by a very globalizing vision of worker care. At Solvay, the establishment of factories was accompanied by the construction of a workers’ housing estate where the worker was housed, with his family, and had direct access from his bed to his workplace, a bit like an avant-garde teleworker. If this could certainly constitute a social advantage, the group accompanying the construction of its cities with an ambitious social policy, it did not promote the emancipation or the independence of the worker.

This group has recently been innovative again in the area of ​​somewhat intrusive social policy. In a collective agreement, it provided for financing all of the annual individual union dues remaining payable by the employees. Unusual situation where the employer encouraged the employee to join a union, but on the exclusive condition that it is a union that is already representative in the company (thus leaving little chance for unions that are not representative of power. ‘implant one day). The group claimed the right to thus institute a social measure likely to promote union activity, accompanying this measure with total, and therefore invasive, funding of those who are supposed to bring it contradiction to defend the interests of the workers, unions.

If the Court of Cassation has just ruled (1) that an agreement may institute a measure to encourage employees to join unions and provide for the employer to assume part of the amount of contributions, as soon as the system does not affect the employee’s freedom to join or not to join the union of his choice and does not allow the employer to know the identity of the member employees, he must nevertheless benefit not only representative but also non-representative unions.

But, moreover, while independence is one of the essential criteria for the recognition of the representativeness of a trade union (article L. 2121-1 of the Labor Code), the employer’s participation must not represent the full amount of the contribution due by the employee. What is free is generally paid. In union matters, as in a couple, independence is acquired by not financially dependent on the other. A union is only independent if it is not fully funded by the employer.