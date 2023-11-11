D ejan Savicevic was a magnet. He attracted the ball to his left foot and the souls of the fans to his 10. At Red Star he was too strong not to become a legend, at Milan with a rainbow he swept away the clouds of the first months at Barcelona, ​​at Rapid Vienna the fans – music lovers like Mozart commands – they sang him a chorus to the tune of Rigoletto and displayed a banner that read like this: “Rapid with Savicevic is better than sex”.