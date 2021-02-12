Atlético has carried out this season a reconstruction of its defensive system. Go from the usual 4-4-2 to play regularly with three centrals, two lanes on the wings and a more combinative game from behind. And Simeone has had a silent leader from the rear, a Stefan Savic who without concentrating the accolades is having a great season.

The Montenegrin has adapted perfectly to his new role, occupying the right profile in the center line and avoiding raffling the ball on its way out to bet on finding the best-placed teammate in the center of the field. With Felipe at a level far from that shown last season, the line formed by Savic-Giménez-Hermoso seems immovable when they are all healthy. The problem is that the Uruguayan and the Madrilenian have suffered various mishaps that have prevented them from having full continuity.

Hermoso, which has been one of the key pieces to change the formation going from a secondary role to a capital one, continues to recover after contracting the coronavirus and he was also absent from Ipurua due to a sprained ankle. In the case of Giménez, he suffered the virus at the beginning of the course, where coincided with a muscle injury that prevented him from having minutes until the sixth rojiblanco game in the league. In December he would suffer physical problems that have caused him to be the center-back who has played the least of the squad.

Against Celta, the bad feelings behind caused Simeone to decide to return to a defense of four to try to turn the scoreboard. Savic with Giménez at a high level, until the Montenegrin suffered a mishap that left him limping and prevented him from acting on the play that ended with the goal of the tie for the Celestes. But, after exercising on the sidelines on Wednesday, yesterday he returned to the group. Savic is available for Cholo and this season he has played every minute in the Champions League and has only been absent in the League against Huesca, watching the entire match from the bench, and against Alavés due to suspension (after seeing the fifth yellow in League).

Savic has been one of the players with more regularity throughout the great season that Atlético is carrying out. Always remarkable, collaborating with the right lane to cover his back. Just turned 30, he is in his prime. The Montenegrin is Atlético’s outfield player with the most minutes this season (2,239), only surpassed by Oblak’s 2,340. He has had great growth in the output of the ball, but without risking at any time and is maintaining the great defensive performance. An insurance for Simeone, that if everything goes as it seems, he will be in full condition in Granada to try to resume the path of victory.