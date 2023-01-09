Soccer is a contact sport, but contact with the ball and in the focus of the action.
Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona met yesterday in one of the hottest duels so far in the league championship. The culés had certain stretches of dominance, but the team that took the initiative in most of the clash was Atlético de Madrid.
The game had taken place without much controversy until the final minutes, when Munuera Montero decided to start handing out yellow cards left and right for every foul committed by one team or the other.
The height of the aggressiveness came in the 92nd minute, when Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic got involved on the ground in a play in which both were holding on to prevent the other from reaching the ball.
What at first seemed like a mutual grappling ended, as the commentators of the match well outlined, in a Greco-Roman fight on the ground in which we got to see hair grabbing and blows to all parts of the body with feet and hands. It totally got out of hand.
Munuera Montero sent off both players without any shame, and it must be admitted that the referee’s work on that play was impeccable, since both players left the field quickly, and the game could be resumed without more than 20 seconds.
The attitude of Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres was out of place, because in an isolated play, far from the ball, you can never get involved in that way.
These types of actions end up staining the essence of a game that was developing in the best way. A very self-centered attitude on the part of both, who have left their team without an important asset for the next day.
The competition committee should penalize this type of aggression with more than one match so that footballers learn once and for all that they are the example of thousands of people.
#Savic #Ferran #Torres #hand #behavior #unacceptable
