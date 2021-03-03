Stefan Savic has become a heavyweight in the Atlético locker room. The Montenegrin, despite not wearing the bracelet, he is one of the red and white captains, one of those in charge of giving face win or lose and in getting in the way of anyone who messes with one of his teammates.

But, in addition, he is leaving an extraordinary season. The central is the outfield player with the most participation in the squad, 2,599 minutes only surpassed by Jan Oblak’s 2,790. Savic has played everything in the Champions League and in the League he has only lost 270 minutes, three games where in two he was absent due to suspension and where the team had a balance of a victory, a draw and a defeat. The Montenegrin has adapted like a glove to that third center position shifted to the right profile, being the ideal bodyguard for the Trippier, Vrsaljko or Llorente when he has had to play as a lane.

Against Villarreal, Savic was decisive again, but this time in both goals. Atlético started with a line of three behind, but as the minutes passed, it changed to the traditional line of four, with Beautiful acting as a left back and Savic pairing with Felipe in the center of the rear. The Brazilian has also taken a leap in quality in recent games, making it clear that he feels much more comfortable as the last man in the line of three or in a pair with another center and not displaced to the left profile as he had to play during Hermoso’s absence.

If in defense Savic was a wall in La Cerámica, half the first goal is his. Although finally Pedraza ended up introducing the ball into his own goal, the center-back won the jump to a great ball from Lemar and finished off the goal of Asenjo, who was able to repel the ball, but crashing against the body of his teammate. The VAR canceled the action due to a non-existent offside and finally the goal ended up going up to the scoreboard. I would have supposed Savic’s third as rojiblanco in 189 games, but finally he did not go up to his locker, although morally he did (the defender joked in the networks with Llorente saying that it was his).

Savic goes through a fantastic moment, physically outstanding and providing spectacular security behind, without complicating himself or committing any mistake, but this season trying to also contribute with the ball at the start from behind. A leader who every time he raises his voice his colleagues listen and who he has been winning the hearts of the fans with his work, performance and his character on the field. With Savic, security is guaranteed.