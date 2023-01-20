Saviano confused: is he for or against life imprisonment?

The stale debate reopens life sentence yes life sentence no. Since we are in Italy, the country in which a simple sign with “forbidden” is not enough but it is necessary to write “strictly prohibited”, life imprisonment is not enough, it must be precisely specified and if it is to be (enough) true one must add “obstative”. Because we are in Italy where the codes and laws say everything and the opposite of everythingit is necessary to be precise and specify the adjective.

Let’s be clear, the debate takes place all over the world, but here we always need to pay particular attention to rules and Goya“they breed monsters”. But what exactly is life imprisonment impediment? Meanwhile, there is confusion between the prison regime of 41bis and life imprisonment ostativor. The first was introduced in 1986 with the Gozzini law and was initially provided for “in exceptional cases of revolt or other serious emergency situations”. After the Capaci massacre in which judge Giovanni Falcone lost his life, this regime was extended to mafia crimes as well. It is a particularly “harsh” prison regime which limits social relations and the benefits normally granted to prisoners.

The second, technically known as an article 4bis, prevents you from having sentence discounts, bonus permits, outside work and above all “sentence never ended”, that is, one must serve the sentence forever. The impediment also applies to mafia crimes unless the condemned “repent”, so here too there is the “trick”. In practice, the debate is often distorted by this lack of technical knowledge. In any case, life imprisonment ceases to exist if the prisoner “repents” and therefore, done, it is only a tool to collaborate with justice. So you don’t understand the protests of libertarians, like Piero Sansonetti. Just repent and everything is resolved.

The former prosecutor of Palermo Roberto Scarpinato, now a senator, sounded the alarm; in fact, if those who repent and those who do not will have the same treatment, no one will collaborate with justice any more. The Meloni government strenuously defended life imprisonment and the 41 bis regime as a deterrent measure, but this was not enough because, for example, the usual Saviano sided against life imprisonment. Senator Gasparri intervened as follows: “Commenting on what Saviano says is absolutely useless and superfluousor. His opinions are irrelevant to me. He also seemed hostile to life imprisonment. If one of us had said so we would have been defined as gods para-mafiosi; if he says so it’s fine”.

Gasparri’s answer is to an interview by Saviano in la Stampa who had declared: “This is not an anti-mafia government. Life imprisonment no longer makes sense”. And then again: “Cosa Nostra prefers to do business with the right, relations with the Sicilian palaces are still there. The health system has always been infiltrated. Messina Denaro will remain king even behind bars”.

In short, says Gasparri, we are now absurd that the author of Gomorra is against a measure feared by the mafiosi themselves. And in fact, Saviano’s statements have left his fans very perplexed, especially because in total contradiction to what one should expect from a legalitarian like he claims to be.

