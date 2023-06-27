Saviano process, the political move of Elly Schlein’s partner

The companion of Schlein he chose to do his own first public release. It will be in court to support Robert Saviano who must defend himself against the accusations of defamation against the premier Melons. For Paula Belloni – we read in La Stampa – the first appearance in public also represents a political actone choice of field. The convocation, for what is the fourth hearing, is for 2.30 pm in room 13 of the court of Romecriminal section. The trial sees him accused for saying “bastards” to Meloni and Salvini during an episode of A clean sweep on La7, in December 2020. He said this after an interview with a migrant woman whose six-month-old son Youssef, he had drowned following the overturning of the boat they were traveling on. Meloni sued, Salvini did not.



