Saviano, three shots at Meloni: “I feel more like a hostage than a defendant in that trial”

Roberto Saviano returns to attack the prime minister Melons and the government of awakening in general, the writer destroys the attempt to restore order to Caivano after the rapes, he sends a dig at the prime minister’s companion Giambruno and it’s about one sentence already written for his trial. “Last night in Caivano – says Savaino to La Stampa – a spread, but I will say more: Giovanbattista Cutolo was murdered the day Meloni was expected in Caivano for an announced visit. Obviously it’s a very sad coincidence. But she tells us a lot about how this government, but in general politics and institutionsthey come evaluated by the criminal world“. While on his defamation trial he says he feels more like a hostage than a defendant: “The fearful will say that I went looking for it. They’re all a bit Giambruno“.

The writer already feels condemned: “It’s there a very bad climate and, frankly, – continues Saviano to La Stampa – I don’t know what to expect. I put myself in the shoes of those who will have to decide whether it is possible to criticize the prime minister and in what way, and I cannot fail to understand the pressure of an act of force on the part of the executive. To date this affair has led to the cancellation of one broadcast on Rai which had already been placed and presented in the schedule by him to Roberto Sergio”.

