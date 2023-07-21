Saviano attacks Salvini, the right rises: “He cannot conduct a program on Rai”

“What cheek! But when will the habit of lying pass to the Minister of Mala Vita?”. A new attack by Roberto Saviano on Matteo Salvini has sparked protests from the majority, who have asked for the intervention of Rai’s top management to stop his return to state television.

The offending post was written last night in response to Salvini’s comment on the candidacy of Carola Rackete, who will stand in the next European elections with Linke, the party of the German left. “Accused of aggravated libel against Rackete, he was protected by her cronies in Parliament. The parliamentary bands that defend him are the strength of his lies about him ”, wrote Saviano who had already been sued in the past by the leader of the League for calling him“ minister of the bad life ”. “I myself now wait in vain for him to deign to come and testify in a trial that he himself started and in which I have been accused for years, hostage to his lawsuit, while he makes excuses in order not to come to court to account for his continuous and repeated falsifications of reality. Salvini lies as he breathes,” Saviano added.

What a tough face! But when will the habit of lying pass to the Minister of Mala Vita? In every venue, even in court, it has been clarified that Carola #Rackete has never carried out any hostile act and indeed acted with respect for human life. The Minister of Mala… pic.twitter.com/e6e0UzlmsW — Roberto Saviano (@robertosaviano) July 20, 2023

The deputy prime minister did not wait for his answer. “For Mr. Saviano I would be the ‘Minister of the underworld’… More insult and more hatred? Another lawsuit”, wrote Salvini, supported by the rest of the majority, who asked Rai to block his return to Rai with a new season of “Insider”. “He defined Salvini as minister of the underworld and is now about to host a program on Rai. Saviano’s indecent words make him completely incompatible with being able to conduct a broadcast on state TV, there is a limit that cannot be exceeded,” said Raffaele Speranzon, senator of the Brothers of Italy and member of the Rai Supervisory Commission. “Rai is paid with the money of the Italians and deserves thick conductors and journalists and not obsessed militants completely devoid of professional ethics and respect for the institutions”, he added.