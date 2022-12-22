Giorgia Meloni will not testify in the courtroom in the libel trial against Roberto Saviano born after his complaint for the word “bastards” said by the journalist and writer in PiazzaPulita after a report on migrants.

“After deciding to sue me – said the author of Gomorra – she does not accept the confrontation in the same place where she brought me, preferring to hold trials in street parties, on television and on social media: everywhere, except in court”.

The prime minister was explicitly asked if she intended to withdraw the lawsuit, but she confirmed that she wanted to go through with the process.

At the Brothers of Italy tenth anniversary party, he explained that he did so “not as prime minister, but as president of the only opposition party. It wasn’t about criticism. He repeatedly called me a ‘bastard’ by pinning me responsible for the death of a child at sea, when I was in opposition and I could not even remotely have responsibility ”.

“In continuity with his political history – replies Saviano – Meloni tries his opponents in the square, he exposed me to the hatred of his supporters, discrediting the institutions, but he will never come to court, do you know why? Because he is afraid. Afraid to face the consequences of his own propaganda.”

The writer’s argument is that as long as she doesn’t take an oath in a courtroom, the prime minister can say what she wants, “even lies, certain that she won’t have to answer for it, that she won’t have to pay a pledge”.

“Meloni is afraid because she knows that I am not in the dock but she, Salvini, Minniti, Piantedosi. She knows that the words spoken and the deeds done remain in dozens of videos, in newspaper articles, on her own social media ”. On 27 June, during the next hearing on the case, the presenter of PiazzaPulita Corrado Formigli and the president of Amnesty Italia Riccardo Noury ​​will be heard.

