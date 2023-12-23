Saviano and Meloni's letter: “He wanted me in Atreju, but now he attacks me”

Roberto Saviano back to the attack of Giorgia Meloni after the prime minister's dig during the event Atreju. In a detailed letter sent to FanpageSaviano expanded his criticisms: “During the event, Melons he insinuated that I got rich talking about mafias. This is reminiscent of what bosses and affiliates say to those who report organized crime,” he thunders.

“It doesn't imply that Melons be a boss or an affiliate,” he continues, “but it demonstrates his lack of understanding of the dynamics of criminal organizations. Meloni is dangerous because she does not recognize how criminal organizations operate, act and communicate.”

The continuation of the letter is equally incisive: “Melons he distances himself from me, but not from those convicted for mafia. This doesn't make her a mafioso, but it shows that she is dangerous because she acts like an amateur in the anti-mafia. If you are the head of government in a country with powerful and dangerous mafias, you cannot afford this amateurism.” Saviano polemically adds that Meloni is an “anti-mafia amateur” and hopes that she does not engage in politics in the same way.

Furthermore, the author of Gomorrah states that the prime minister has the “need to identify an enemy, as everyone does populist politicians“. Saviano claims that there is an “easier path”, that is “identifying a simple and common element on which to leverage, perhaps identifying an enemy belonging to a category perceived as distant and foreign, in order to block any possibility of empathy .”

