For Roberto Saviano, the decree limiting the possibilities of action by NGOs was approved “by an extreme right-wing government” for “not having witnesses in the Mediterranean”: the writer and journalist, already on trial for defamation for having called Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini “bastards” for their positions against immigration, returns to attack the leader of the League and the premier in an interview with The print.

“Piantedosi finds himself crushed by Salvini, who built it and wanted to put it there – says Saviano – but it is clearly a role that is close to him and is also bothering him. He knows that he cannot behave as clumsily as Salvini behaved ”.

“After that – adds the writer – the real objective of this law is to have no witnesses in the Mediterranean. It has nothing to do with enforcing international law as Meloni claims. Lying”.

The provision introduced a real code of conduct that NGO ships active in the Mediterranean must follow when carrying out rescue operations: once the migrants have been rescued at sea, they must promptly notify the Italian authorities and reach the port of disembarkation indicated by the Interior Ministry “without delay for the completion of the rescue intervention”.

The text also underlines how “multiple rescues” cannot be carried out unless they are authorized by Italy. “Meloni called the NGOs ‘ferries’ – continues Saviano – but in reality they are sea ambulances, they save lives, and among other things they always act after having warned the Coast Guard. No investigation has ever demonstrated contacts between traffickers and NGOs. It is an ideological battle to confuse the political debate”.

Initially, the government’s approach towards entry into the country had been to proceed with “selective landings”, that is, to bring ashore only women, children, and the frail. But it had also been harshly criticized by other European countries, and therefore abandoned.

Today Meloni is fighting for a fair redistribution within the EU. “But it is precisely the allies of Meloni and Salvini who do not want it,” Saviano points out. “The Poles are opposed, the Hungarian right. They do not want Europe to deal with the problem. They want it to fall only on Italy”.