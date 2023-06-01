“Court of Rome, trial hearing Salvini, who sued me in 2018 because I had called him Minister of Mala Vita. Today Salvini should have testified in a trial that has been going on for 5 years, a trial that he started and wanted, but obviously Salvini is not in the Court today”. Roberto Saviano who, in a post and a video uploaded on social media, lashes out at the Minister of Infrastructure, who today did not appear in the courtroom where he was supposed to testify in the defamation trial against him. “Salvini has been running away for 5 years because it is one thing to threaten and blather on social media or on television, a different thing is to testify, under oath, in court”, he adds.

Court of Rome, Salvini trial hearing, who sued me in 2018 because I had called him Minister of Mala Vita. Today #Salvini he should have testified in a trial that has been going on for 5 years, a trial that he started and wanted, but obviously today Salvini in… pic.twitter.com/0t65ISjk39 — Roberto Saviano (@robertosaviano) June 1, 2023

“This process has been going on for 5 years – writes Saviano – remember when they tell you that justice doesn’t work, that it is engulfed in lawsuits that go on for years… In Italy we have ministers who sue and who then don’t show up to testify, making the processes endless which they themselves started”.

Saviano continues with harsh words: “For 5 years I have been a hostage of this scoundrel who for 10 years has been threatening to take away my escort, putting a viewfinder on me and thus condemning me to have it forever. A minister who sues a writer, a minister who intimidates a writer as a warning to all. A minister who runs away from the court… This is the state of democracy in our country”. Saviano comments with a sarcastic prediction: “The next hearing has been set for December 7, 2023, well in advance: will Salvini be there? I doubt it”.