The company said in a statement on its website that this deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, will strengthen Savi’s position in the field of electronic games globally, in addition to enabling “Scooply” to accelerate its growth and achieve its strategic goals.

Scoopley has a proven track record of developing a wide range of mobile games, including “Star TrekTM Fleet Command”, “Stumble Guys”, “Scrabble GO” and “Yahtzee With Buddies”.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced a strategy to expand investments in The electronic games sector, with a value of up to $38 billion until 2030, through the Savi Group of the Saudi Sovereign Fund, which was established at the beginning of 2022.

“Scooply is one of today’s fastest growing gaming companies and has long attracted our interest in its ability to build a community of loyal and engaged gamers,” said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Group, in the statement posted on the company’s website. is to invest in and grow the global gaming community by attracting the best minds to join us.”

Saudi Arabia expanded its investments in the gaming sector by acquiring stakes in the Japanese company Nintendo and the Swedish Empresser Games Group last year, and invested about $ 265 million in the Chinese company “VSPO” specialized in the field of electronic sports last February through the “Savi” company.