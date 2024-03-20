The brown snake's bites caused the 47-year-old to suffer cardiac arrest, and he died in his wife's arms

A heroic act that cost him his life. This is what happened to a 47 years old Australian named Jerromy Brooks yesterday, Tuesday 19 March. After removing a venomous reptile from a nursery, the snake allegedly bit him on the arm. The poison injection later proved fatal.

He probably saved the lives of some children, Jerromy Brooks, 47 year old Australian, however jeopardizing his. The tragedy occurred yesterday, Tuesday 19 March in Deeragun, a suburb of Townsvillea city in the Queensland region, on the north-east coast of Australia.

A relative of one of the children of a nursery According to what was reported by a local newspaper, the local man called him in the morning to ask for help in removing a reptile present in the structure. The man, although not an animal rights activist or expert in dangerous animals, rushed to the scene and captured the snake, placing it in his bag.

The animal, which turned out to be a brown snakethe second most venomous species in the world, during capture would bitten several times on the left arm. Probably unaware, Jerromy then returned home and told his wife what happened, while the reptile was still in his bag.

Shortly thereafter he began to feel ill. His wife bandaged his arm and then attempted to resuscitate him when she lost consciousness, waiting for the emergency services to arrive. rescued called by herself. When paramedics arrived, the man's condition was already critical and he was already in cardiac arrest. Shortly afterwards the 47-year-old's heart stopped forever.

The venom of the brown snake, as he stated Timothy Jackson, evolutionary toxinologist from the Australian Venom Research Unit at the University of Melbourne, is one of the deadliest on the planet. In fact, it contains a mixture of toxins which affects the coagulation of the blood and damages the vessels, also compromising the blood pressure until it causes collapse or cardiac arrest.