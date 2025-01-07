This Tuesday, January 7, one of the bank accounts which offers one of the highest interests in Spain, with a remuneration that exceeds 5% APR. Savers interested in ensuring this profitability for a year should do so in the next few hours.

Specifically, Ibercaja’s ‘Vamos Account’ It is available for new customers who sign up for the product and meet the requirements until January 7, after the bank extended the contract date that initially expired on December 31.

These are the conditions of the bank account

Now, Ibercaja pays 5.09% APR during the first year and 3.03% APR in the second for a maximum account balance of up to 20,000 euros, which allows the client to obtain a maximum profit of 1,600 euros gross once the two years have elapsed, although interest settlement occurs quarterly.

In exchange for this high profitability, compared to the rest of the offers from Spanish banks, the bonding that Ibercaja requires is higher, making it a more attractive product for those looking for manage your personal finances through the same entity or do not mind complying with the requirements.

Specifically, the client must domiciliate a salarypension or unemployment benefit of 600 euros or more; make at least 6 movements per semester with the card; receive six or more direct debits to the account per semester; and sign up for Ibercaja Digital Banking, which is free.

Best paid accounts without ties

Users looking for accounts that remunerate their savings without linking them to direct debits can opt for other options under the Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD) of Spain. Specifically, some of the most attractive come from Cetelem, which through the Raisin platform offers 3.10% APR for balances between 1,000 euros and 100,000 euros, EVO Banco, which pays 2.85% APR for a balance of up to 30,000 euros, and B100, which offers 2.70% APR for savings of up to 50,000 euros.

With the help of foreign entities, Bank Norwegian remunerates with 3.50% TIN up to one million euros and Trade Republic pays 3% APR for a balance of up to 50,000 euros.