Saverio Costanzo son of the great Maurizio, about a year after his death he decided to break the silence and reveal to everyone some details of his father and son relationship. The director has always preferred to keep his private life away from paparazzi, from gossip but above all from the false rumors that often circulate on the web.

Yesterday, however, in a long interview he decided to reveal to all the viewers at home and to the people who have been following him for years now, some important moments of his life. Among these, in a completely unexpected way, there would also be Maria De Filippias well as the last wife of the well-known journalist Maurizio Costanzo.

It is precisely thanks to some of his gestures that Costanzo's son was able to embrace his parent again at certain moments in his life. A father who always gave everything for his children but who, after his separation from Flaminia Raimondi, had distanced himself from his family.

Saverio Costanzo, the revelation about Maria De Filippi: “Here's what she did for me and my father”

It is Maria De Filippi who brings the host closer to his children, in particular Saverio Costanzo. The director himself revealed this in a long interview with Corriere della Sera in which he wanted to officially thank her.

We were in the centre, in via dei Banchi Nuovi, on the second floor. But he left home very soon, almost immediately. We had our problems, as always between father and son. I owe a lot to Maria. It was she who brought us closer together.

The same one who then declared:

They went to Mességué because he always had to lose weight. Once Maria told him: let's bring your son too. I was thirteen years old at the time, and I was a bit chubby too… At first he didn't want to: “No, what a drag!”. We ended up having a lot of fun, we looked like Sordi and Verdone in the film Traveling with dad.

Of the important moments that Saverio Costanzo carries in his heart and that he was able to experience together with his father also and above all thanks to Maria De Filippi. In fact, the latter never hindered the relationship that the journalist had with his extended family but rather always encouraged her husband to live with his children on a daily basis.