Support related to the pandemic, which was undertaken in 2020, is not yet required for the aviation industry, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said in an interview with Izvestia.

“In general, for 2021, transportation at subsidized rates, which is mainly transportation from the Far East, not from Moscow, has increased significantly. If we compare the figures for 2020 or 2019, where subsidies were in the amount of 15.5 billion rubles, then in 2021 21.24 billion rubles were allocated for these purposes. And in 2022, the volume of subsidies will grow to 27.5 billion rubles,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that international traffic will increase, but their growth is directly related to the epidemiological situation and the position of states on opening borders for tourists.

