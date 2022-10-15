Saved after 28 hours of shipwreck in the open sea, clinging to the fridges of the sunken boat. Three fishermen from Louisiana (USA) were providentially recovered by the American coast guard helicopter. Tremendous hours crossed by the group of friends who set sail on 8 October to go fishing for snapper: the rough sea made everything very complicated right away and the fishing boat began to take on water until the too high waves made it sink the boat. From that moment there have been 28 hours of fire, made even more hellish by the arrival of sharks and numerous jellyfish: “I fought for a long time with a shark and I managed to chase it away by putting my fingers in its eyes,” one of the survivors told CNN. They were spotted thanks to a sighting from the top of the Coast Guard helicopter that immediately intervened.



01:14