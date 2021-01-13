Good news since Betis training this Wednesday with the incorporation of three troops for Manuel Pellegrini. Andrés Guarded, Cristian Tello and William Carvalho started the session with the group and all three must be available to the Chilean coach for the next commitments against Sporting in the Cup and Celta in the League.

He Mexican midfielder tested negative after overcoming Covid and both Tello and Carvalho are recovering from muscle injuries, which have had them training for several weeks apart. It remains to be seen if the Catalan and the Portuguese are already summoned to Gijón or Pellegrini decides to be cautious with their ailments.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 13, 2021

They still do not join yet Joaquín and Montoya, who finished the quarantine but must test negative for coronavirus, and Marc Bartra, that the problem in a heel continues to be treated. Víctor Camarasa is injured for a long time and will still have to wait a few weeks and goalkeeper Dani Martin, who underwent surgery on Tuesday, will take months to return to regular training.