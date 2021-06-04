ofFabian Raddatz shut down

The baby screamed for its life, had only a tiny crack to breathe. The parents left their baby in the overheated car – and just disappeared.

Schwerin – Only in the last second could helpers prevent a deadly heat drama in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Passers-by discovered a six-week-old infant in a car on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The completely overheated car was parked on a parking deck in downtown Schwerin.

The screams made the helpers aware of the helpless child. He was left only a tiny crack in the window to breathe. From the parents: no trace. The rescuers managed to open the vehicle door through the small gap. They quickly called an ambulance. The baby was in bad shape and had to be taken to hospital.

Baby left in hot car: Parents return after an hour

The child’s parents (24, 31) only appeared at the car an hour later. They received charges: on suspicion of breach of duty of care and negligent bodily harm. The youth welfare office was turned on.

In summer, life-threatening temperatures can quickly arise in closed cars. For example, 24 degrees Celsius outside can become up to 50 degrees inside within an hour. Even without direct sunlight. The same applies in winter, when there is a risk of death from freezing.

Dogs and babies in hot cars: can I just break the window?

There are repeated missions because people forget their dogs or babies in the car. But as a private person, can I just break a window if, for example, I discover a dog? According to the animal welfare organization Peta, an attempt should first be made to find the owner.

A 6-week-old baby was simply left behind in a hot car by the parents in Schwerin. © pixabay

If this does not work, you can call the police. If the animal is already obviously in mortal danger, it is up to you to weigh the life of an animal against possible damage to property. The danger to life and limb of the dog must then be proven, says Jan Ole Unger from the Hamburg Fire Department*. Otherwise there is a threat of a complaint.

In Hamburg: father runs over own child!

Baby in a hot car: legal position clear

In the case of humans, however, the legal situation is clear: Anyone who finds a baby in an emergency can break the window with impunity. Just like the passers-by in Schwerin, who thus saved the baby from certain heat death. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

