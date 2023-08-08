Doctor Svetlana Kanevskaya urged not to go outside until 16:00 on hot days

Dozens of regions of the country were covered by abnormal heat. Muscovites have already experienced the hottest days of summer, while residents of the Volgograd, Astrakhan, Saratov regions, the Urals, Chelyabinsk and other regions can only dream of a cold snap. “Lenta.ru” talked to doctors who told what measures to take in order to survive the sultry August without harm to health.

How heat damages health

The heat harms everyone, but it has a particularly detrimental effect on the well-being of the elderly and those who have chronic diseases and bad habits, the interlocutors of Lenta.ru warned.

Sports doctor Alexandra Chistyakova said that at temperatures above 36 degrees, the load on the heart increases and blood pressure rises. As a result, the body, trying to cool down, activates sweating – this leads to dehydration, that is, dehydration.

A person begins to feel thirsty even with dehydration of two to three percent Alexandra Chistyakova sports doctor

According to Chistyakova, in hot weather, the blood becomes thicker, the load on the heart increases, and the risk of blood clots increases. Dehydration can be the cause of sudden fainting: in such conditions, with a sharp change in body position, the pressure does not increase, but decreases, which reduces blood flow to the brain.

Also, according to her, signs of overheating may be not quite typical reactions – for example, muscle pain, change in stool, nosebleeds.

Do not go outside unnecessarily

Svetlana Kanevskaya, medical director of the Medscan group of companies, general practitioner, strongly recommends not to go outside on hot days unless absolutely necessary. Walks, according to her, are necessary, but you need to go for them early in the morning or in the evening, when the heat has not yet begun or is already subsiding.

from 11:00 to 16:00 during the heat need to stay cool

The same rule applies to those who work in the garden, says the doctor. Only go out into the garden during the cooler hours of the day to avoid heat stroke and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people with cardiovascular disease.

“Try to maintain a cool air temperature at home and at work, but not less than 21 degrees, so as not to get cold and not experience a sharp change in temperature,” advises Kanevskaya.

When going outside, you need to choose light-colored clothes from light natural fabrics, she continues. The best material is linen, it perfectly passes air and moisture and protects the body from overheating.

Don’t forget your headwear. You can hide from the sun and under an umbrella Svetlana Kanevskaya general practitioner

The head of the emergency department of the branch of the Israeli clinic “Hadassah” in Skolkovo, doctor-therapist Alexander Dolenko added that the heat should be waited out in a well-ventilated room. Ideally, it should have air conditioning.

“However, remember that the air conditioner accumulates bacteria that cause various diseases, including allergies, during prolonged operation. Therefore, before the hot season, air conditioners need to be washed and disinfected, ”the doctor reminded about safety precautions.

How to sleep in the heat

In the heat, many people have problems with sleep, the interlocutors of Lenta.ru note. In order to fully relax at night, you must follow a few rules. According to Kanevskaya, it is necessary to open windows at night so that cool fresh air enters the room.

If the thermometer does not drop enough even at night, air conditioners will come to the rescue. But you can’t sleep directly under the currents of cold air, Dolenko warns, otherwise you can become overcooled and get sick.

He recommends setting the air conditioner so that the flow of cold air is directed parallel to the ceiling. In this case, the air will smoothly fall down, and the room will be evenly cooled.

How much water should you drink on a hot day

With sweat, the body loses a lot of fluid, and these losses must be replenished. According to Dolenko, it is necessary to drink at least one and a half liters of water during the day. If the elderly do not have cardiovascular diseases and contraindications, then they need to drink the same amount.

If we are talking about an adult who is actively involved in sports, then he needs to drink about three liters of water a day. However, Dolenko’s colleague Kanevskaya urges to temporarily refrain from active sports in the heat in order to avoid excessive stress on the heart.

1.5 – 2 liters water should be drunk by a healthy adult on a hot day

Dr. Chistyakova encourages to wash and shower as often as possible, if possible. For cooling, you can put a towel moistened with cold water on your neck. “Don’t wash your face and swim in very cold water,” she warns. “Contrasting vasoconstriction can lead to unexpected reactions of the body, up to loss of consciousness.”

What can you eat in the heat

In the heat, many lose their appetite, and this is normal. According to Dolenko, you do not need to eat heavy food – fatty and fried foods. The menu should be light, close to the Mediterranean diet. It should contain a lot of vegetables, fruits, water, green tea.

When buying food in the heat, it is more important than ever to carefully check the storage conditions and expiration dates to avoid food poisoning.

Chistyakova added that in the heat, frequent fractional meals every three to four hours in small portions are better suited.

Forget about cosmetics and bad habits

Dolenko recommends that in hot weather, if possible, abandon cosmetics. Many cosmetics, according to him, clog the pores of the skin, through which moisture exchange and cooling of the body takes place. As a result, the skin does not breathe, which is bad for both appearance and health in general.

It is good to use thermal water in the heat. Cans with it are sold in pharmacies. When it gets hot, you can spray yourself with thermal water, thus additionally cooling down. Alexander Dolenko general practitioner

His colleague Kanevskaya noted that on hot sunny days it is still worth using one cosmetic product – sunscreen. In order not to burn out in the sun, not to suffer from pain in the short term and from cancerous skin diseases in the long term, you need to use sunscreen even in the city.

Chistyakova, in turn, strongly recommended quitting smoking and drinking alcohol on hot days. Expansion of blood vessels in the heat can lead to headaches and nausea, as well as cause a stroke or heart attack.